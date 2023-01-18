OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 102.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Popular stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.10 million. Popular had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 32.87%. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 16.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

