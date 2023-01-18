OneAscent Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $128.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.77. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

