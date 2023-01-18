OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $89,000 Stake in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Advisors were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

HNNA stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Hennessy Advisors ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.07%.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

