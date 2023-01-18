OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of GWX opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.