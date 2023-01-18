OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of -135.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.19.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

