OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 13,027 Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Timothy Plan International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPIF. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 178,400.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPIF opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

