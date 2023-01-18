Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Update

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 912.1% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ OPOF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.33. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

