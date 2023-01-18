Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Update

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 912.1% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Old Point Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ OPOF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.33. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.06.
Old Point Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Point Financial (OPOF)
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.