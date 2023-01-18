Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 327.3% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old National Bancorp stock. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Old National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ONBPP traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. 10,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,402. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $27.44.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.
Further Reading
