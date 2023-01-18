Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $285.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.33.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $314.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $333.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

