Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $285.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2023

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.33.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.2 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $314.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $333.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

