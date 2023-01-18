ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.25

Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.11, with a volume of 898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ODP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ODP Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its position in shares of ODP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 14,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ODP by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of ODP by 1.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 47,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ODP by 7.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

