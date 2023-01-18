OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Up 585.9% in December

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 895,100 shares, a growth of 585.9% from the December 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OceanPal Price Performance

Shares of OP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 793,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,441. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. OceanPal has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OceanPal stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Veriti Management LLC owned 2.84% of OceanPal at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons.

