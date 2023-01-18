Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0449 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $257.25 million and $47.74 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.94 or 0.07355863 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00076943 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00029307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00056049 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00024045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04842275 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $36,896,425.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.