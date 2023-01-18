Oakmont Corp Has $64.06 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oakmont Corp raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,216 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 10.0% of Oakmont Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oakmont Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Boeing worth $64,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.53.

Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.82. 63,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,148,287. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

