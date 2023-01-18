Oakmont Corp Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Oakmont Corp lessened its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,137,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,287 shares during the quarter. Liberty Energy comprises approximately 2.3% of Oakmont Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after buying an additional 1,178,716 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 775.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 194,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 106.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE LBRT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.21. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,305,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,408,300 shares of company stock valued at $190,301,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.