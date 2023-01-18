Oakmont Corp Buys 351,216 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oakmont Corp boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,216 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 10.0% of Oakmont Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oakmont Corp owned 0.09% of Boeing worth $64,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %

Boeing stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.82. 63,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,148,287. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.15 and a 200 day moving average of $162.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.53.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.