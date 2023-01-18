NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Update

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

