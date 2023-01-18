Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Short Interest Down 50.9% in December

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVCT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 23,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $20.92.
Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma
Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.