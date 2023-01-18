Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Short Interest Down 50.9% in December

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 23,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $20.92.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.