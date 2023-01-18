Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $33.30

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.30, but opened at $34.52. Nuvalent shares last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 421 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUVL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $40,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 95,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $3,058,378.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019,237 shares in the company, valued at $64,696,353.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,055 shares of company stock worth $4,305,951. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 42,088.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nuvalent by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

