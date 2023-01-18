Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 188,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,565. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 79,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

