Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Up 5.7%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 12,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,071,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Nutex Health ( NASDAQ:NUTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,237,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nutex Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,228,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Nutex Health by 99.1% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 816,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 406,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

