NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NovoCure Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average of $77.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.82 and a beta of 0.78. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NovoCure news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 41.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

