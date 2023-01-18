Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Novartis by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. UBS Group increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.25. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $204.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

