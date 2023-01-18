NorthRock Partners LLC Has $140,000 Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $12.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

