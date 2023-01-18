NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $50.92.

