North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after purchasing an additional 212,560 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

PPH opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $84.27.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.

