North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

