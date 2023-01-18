Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Cut by Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $256.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.91. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.