Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) vs. Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Financial Review

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Symbotic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Nordson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Nordson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Symbotic and Nordson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic $593.31 million 12.71 -$79.00 million ($10.62) -1.28 Nordson $2.59 billion 5.34 $513.10 million $8.82 27.44

Volatility and Risk

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Symbotic. Symbotic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Symbotic has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordson has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Symbotic and Nordson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic -10.08% -289.05% -17.24% Nordson 19.81% 24.69% 14.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Symbotic and Nordson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91 Nordson 0 2 2 0 2.50

Symbotic currently has a consensus target price of $18.42, suggesting a potential upside of 35.32%. Nordson has a consensus target price of $258.80, suggesting a potential upside of 6.92%. Given Symbotic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Symbotic is more favorable than Nordson.

Summary

Nordson beats Symbotic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software. Symbotic Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS). The IPS segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic and biopolymer melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products. It also offers automated and manual dispensing products and systems for cold materials, container coating, liquid finishing, and powder coating, as well as ultraviolet equipment used primarily in curing and drying operations. The Medical and Fluid Solutions segment offers medical devices, including cannulas, catheters, and medical balloons; single-use plastic components; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers; minimally invasive interventional delivery devices; and plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, and fluid connection components. The ATS segment provides automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

