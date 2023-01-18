Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 334.4% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NRILY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. 56,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,819. Nomura Research Institute has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

Featured Articles

