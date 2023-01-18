Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.21

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.
Nissan Chemical Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46.
About Nissan Chemical
Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nissan Chemical (NNCHY)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.