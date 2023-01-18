NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Insider Jin-Long Chen Sells 85,082 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 85,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $438,172.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,798.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 308,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,639. The stock has a market cap of $415.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 264.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 770.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

