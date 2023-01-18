New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. New Oriental Education & Technology Group updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 12.0 %

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $43.38.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 95.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,395,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.