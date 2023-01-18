Netflix (NFLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Netflix Price Performance
Shares of NFLX opened at $326.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $526.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.62 and its 200-day moving average is $257.15.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.74.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
