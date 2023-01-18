Netflix (NFLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NFLX opened at $326.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $526.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.62 and its 200-day moving average is $257.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

