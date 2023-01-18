Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 124.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.74.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $324.14. 100,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,117,613. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.62 and its 200 day moving average is $257.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $526.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.