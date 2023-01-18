Nervos Network (CKB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.26 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $105.28 million and $2.26 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,214.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00405092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.08 or 0.00796975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00101405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.62 or 0.00582700 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00209007 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.