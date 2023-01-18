Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $110.94 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,218.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00411299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.00 or 0.00810578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00103419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.66 or 0.00582770 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00209626 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

