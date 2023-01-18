Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NEPH stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Nephros has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 71.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nephros by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nephros during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in Nephros by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nephros by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 263,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nephros by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

