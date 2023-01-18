Nelson Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 139,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,729 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 84,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,622. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $38.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

