Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.48. The stock had a trading volume of 56,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,034. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.10. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $206.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

