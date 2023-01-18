Nelson Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,682 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Yale University increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,858,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,607,000 after buying an additional 2,064,957 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,793,414. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

