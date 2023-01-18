Nelson Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 994.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,506 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.37. 162,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,349,178. The company has a market cap of $277.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

