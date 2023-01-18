Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.7% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after buying an additional 431,812 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $779,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after buying an additional 175,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,888,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $624,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.5 %

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.32. 204,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,132,454. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.