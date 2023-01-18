Nelson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 123.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.68.

Stryker Trading Down 1.4 %

SYK stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.85. 42,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,078. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $279.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.18 and its 200-day moving average is $221.83. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 46.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

