Nelson Capital Management LLC Buys 11,024 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 59,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 203,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

