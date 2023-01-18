Needham & Company LLC Raises EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $21.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.48. 3,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.07 million, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $38,140.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $38,140.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in EverQuote by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EverQuote by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

