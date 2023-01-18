Neblio Price Hits $1.47 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00007016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $28.99 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,754,468 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

