NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $144.04 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.87 billion and $144.04 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00010331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00080855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00057901 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024382 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 851,925,273 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 851,925,273 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.20979564 USD and is down -6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $226,435,447.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

