Navalign LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Navalign LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,121. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

