Navalign LLC Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Navalign LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4,514.0% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 350,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after purchasing an additional 343,334 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,893,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 110.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 315,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 165,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 310.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 142,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 107,665 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of USRT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,510. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $67.50.

