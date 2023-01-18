Navalign LLC Sells 8,346 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Navalign LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 116,606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.30. 2,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.86. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $65.66.

